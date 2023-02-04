BBB Accredited Business
Nicondra: Pleasant conditions through the weekend

Slightly warmer each day
Mostly sunny, clear and seasonably cool through the weekend.(WVUE)
By Nicondra Norwood
Published: Feb. 4, 2023 at 3:57 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Blue sky and sunshine continue across the area with very pleasant weather in place through the next several days. Temperatures will be comfortable as well rising a bit from the chilly start on Saturday. Saturday evening look for cool conditions with temperatures in the low 60s and upper 50s. By Sunday morning lows north of Lake Pontchartrain will settle in the 40s and hover in the low 50s south. Sunday should be a bit warmer with a few clouds around. Highs will top out in the mid to upper 60s. Nice weather continues into the start of the week with Wednesday into Thursday bringing in some rain and possibly some stormy weather.

