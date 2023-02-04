BBB Accredited Business
St. Bernard couple wanted for taking child away from hospital after suspected drug overdose

By FOX 8 Staff
Published: Feb. 3, 2023 at 9:30 PM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - St. Bernard Parish Sheriff’s Office is seeking the public’s assistance in locating a couple for taking their child away from state custody.

Police say 37-year-old Arianne Stechmann and 31-year-old Johnathan Kritzman are both wanted for obstruction of justice.

On Monday, Jan. 30, police responded to a 2-year-old juvenile testing positive for having cocaine in his system at the Children’s Hospital in New Orleans.

The child had to be intubated after the suspected overdose and was admitted to ICU.

Detectives issued arrest warrants for Stechmann and Kritzman, parents of the juvenile victim, after they fled with the child on Thursday, Feb. 2, from Children’s Hospital following the Louisiana Department of Children and Family Services being granted emergency custody.

The couple is known to drive a white Dodge pickup truck.

Anyone knowing the whereabouts of Stechmann, Kritzman, or the 2-year-old boy is asked to call the St. Bernard Sheriff’s Office at (504) 271-2501 or Crimestoppers GNO at (504) 822-1111.

