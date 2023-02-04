Sunny skies and pleasant temps this weekend

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - There really isn’t much to say about this weekend’s weather other than it’s going to be perfect.

Now it’s a cold start on this Saturday but it’s going to be quite pleasant by afternoon. Abundant sunshine and winds calming will allow for a beautiful day in weather. Highs will trend into the low 60s. Tonight we won’t see temperatures fall off as quickly so the parade weather this evening will see temps in the 50s under calm conditions.

Sunday gets even better as we warm up just a little more. I wouldn’t be shocked to see a few clouds early in the day but that will give way to more sun and a warmer feel. Highs will top out in the middle to upper 60s to finish the weekend.

Next week it’s back to the 70s and humidity with our next storm chance arriving Wednesday.

