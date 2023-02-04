BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Download our Apps

Sunny skies and pleasant temps this weekend

Highs will be in the 60s
NOLA Weekend Forecast
NOLA Weekend Forecast(Source: FOX 8 Weather)
By Zack Fradella
Published: Feb. 4, 2023 at 5:33 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - There really isn’t much to say about this weekend’s weather other than it’s going to be perfect.

Now it’s a cold start on this Saturday but it’s going to be quite pleasant by afternoon. Abundant sunshine and winds calming will allow for a beautiful day in weather. Highs will trend into the low 60s. Tonight we won’t see temperatures fall off as quickly so the parade weather this evening will see temps in the 50s under calm conditions.

Sunday gets even better as we warm up just a little more. I wouldn’t be shocked to see a few clouds early in the day but that will give way to more sun and a warmer feel. Highs will top out in the middle to upper 60s to finish the weekend.

Next week it’s back to the 70s and humidity with our next storm chance arriving Wednesday.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

King Of Cake
VOTE NOW: NOLA Weekend King of Cake Challenge
Kristen Morales, now an Orleans Parish assistant sheriff under Susan Hutson, was dismissed from...
Louisiana Supreme Court upholds firing of current Orleans asst. sheriff by Inspector General
New Orleans police and EMS personnel respond Sunday (Jan. 29) to a shooting near Curran...
Man arrested for fatally shooting teen girl in Seabrook neighborhood in New Orleans East
Tori Banks, 24, is remembered as a "vibrant and loving daughter, grand daughter, sister, and...
24-year-old woman fatally shot in vehicle in Hammond; 19-year-old arrested
A 7-month-old boy has died after his 32-year-old mother in Massachusetts was charged with...
Prosecutor: 3rd child dies after attack by Massachusetts mom

Latest News

Bruce: Dry skies and chilly for tonight's parades
Bruce: Perfect parade weather for the weekend
Pleasant conditions for weekend parades with lots of sunshine and seasonably cool conditions.
Nicondra: A few spots near freezing Saturday morning
NOLA Weekend Forecast
Zack: The sun returns today but it’s chilly heading into the weekend
Afternoon weather update for Friday, Feb. 3
Afternoon weather update for Friday, Feb. 3