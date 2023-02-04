BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Download our Apps

Vendor apologizes for school lunch served on first day of Black History Month

A food vendor is apologizing for the meal served on the first day of Black History Month. (Source: WABC)
By Crystal Cranmore
Published: Feb. 4, 2023 at 2:24 PM CST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCKLAND COUNTY, N.Y. (WABC) - A food vendor is apologizing for what it calls an unintentional and insensitive mistake.

The situation in question involved food selections served on the first day of Black History Month at a New York middle school.

“They were asking people if they wanted watermelon, and I was very confused because watermelon really isn’t in season,” said sixth-grade student Honore Santiago.

Watermelon was reportedly on the school’s menu that day, along with chicken and waffles.

“I didn’t really think the school, or the company was capable of doing that and just making the kids, like, feel bad,” Santiago said.

According to Nyack Public Schools, an outside vendor, Aramark, planned to serve cheesesteaks on Feb. 1, as seen in a February menu preview. However, an earlier menu also listed chicken and waffles as a meal that day.

“The chicken and waffles and watermelon are stereotypes,” said Nyack NAACP President Nicole Hines.

School officials blamed a change in leadership at Aramark for the mix-up in menus.

The middle school sent a letter to parents saying, “We are extremely disappointed by this regrettable situation and apologize to the entire Nyack community for the cultural insensitivity displayed by our food service provider.”

“We have met with Aramark. I am encouraged they have expressed an interest in working and participating in the training that we do,” said James Montesano, interim superintendent of Nyack Schools

Aramark released a statement saying, “We apologize for the unintentional insensitivity shown on Feb. 1, the first day of Black History Month. While our menu was not intended as a cultural meal, we acknowledge that the timing was inappropriate, and our team should have been more thoughtful in its service.”

School officials said going forward, they will scrutinize the menus.

“I hope they learn from their mistakes,” Santiago said.

Copyright 2023 WABC via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

King Of Cake
VOTE NOW: NOLA Weekend King of Cake Challenge
Kristen Morales, now an Orleans Parish assistant sheriff under Susan Hutson, was dismissed from...
Louisiana Supreme Court upholds firing of current Orleans asst. sheriff by Inspector General
New Orleans police and EMS personnel respond Sunday (Jan. 29) to a shooting near Curran...
Man arrested for fatally shooting teen girl in Seabrook neighborhood in New Orleans East
Tori Banks, 24, is remembered as a "vibrant and loving daughter, grand daughter, sister, and...
24-year-old woman fatally shot in vehicle in Hammond; 19-year-old arrested
A 7-month-old boy has died after his 32-year-old mother in Massachusetts was charged with...
Prosecutor: 3rd child dies after attack by Massachusetts mom

Latest News

In this photo provided by Brian Branch, a large balloon drifts above the Kingstown, N.C. area,...
US downs Chinese balloon off Carolina coast; operation underway to recover debris
Video caught by WMBF's meteorologist Robert Whitehurst shows the moments after the US shot down...
WATCH: Chinese balloon falls moments after shot down
2024 Presidential Campaigns – DNC sets calendar
2024 Presidential Campaigns – DNC sets calendar
The Chinese surveillance balloon was spotted over Columbia, Missouri on Friday.
China balloon: Many questions about suspected spy in the sky