Warren Easton freshman remembered by family and friends after tragic death

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Mourners gathered at Warren Easton High School for a balloon release to honor the life of Kennedi Belton.

The 15-year-old Warren Easton freshman was fatally shot in New Orleans East on Jan. 29., while attending a sleepover.

On a crisp Friday afternoon, Belton’s family and friends crowded the school’s “Legacy Field” with heavy hearts to reflect her life.

Belton’s friend and classmate, Sajal Muhammed, fought back tears as she talked about her friend in front of an emotional crowd.

“I hate New Orleans,” Muhammed exclaimed. “I hate that my best friend is not with me. That’s what I hate.”

After other relatives gave their reflections, the mourners released the sea of pink balloons into the clear blue sky.

Family spokesperson Michael Willis said the community must come together as a village to end the violence in the city.

“We have to figure out how to be a community again. We have to put community back into everything,” Willis said. “We have to become a family again we have to put love back in the community. Once we figure that part out how to put the community back together as a whole, we think we can start saving the youth lives.”

Belton was a member of Warren Easton’s 2026 graduating class. Her friends said they’re going to live every day to honor her memory.

The N.O.P.D. arrested 19-year-old Andre Skinner in connection to the shooting. He faces one count of negligent homicide.

