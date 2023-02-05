BBB Accredited Business
Chalmette man booked with negligent homicide after gunplay ends in fatal shooting, sheriff says

Frankie Morello, 22, was booked with negligent homicide after fatally shooting a man in his...
Frankie Morello, 22, was booked with negligent homicide after fatally shooting a man in his Chalmette home early Sunday (Feb.), the St. Bernard Sheriff's Office said.(St. Bernard Parish Sheriff's Office)
By Ken Daley
Published: Feb. 5, 2023 at 12:31 PM CST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
CHALMETTE, La. (WVUE) - A Chalmette man was booked with negligent homicide early Sunday (Feb. 5) after his mishandling of a loaded gun resulted in the fatal shooting of a man in his home, the St. Bernard Parish Sheriff’s Office said.

Deputies booked 22-year-old Frankie Morello with the crime after the victim died at a hospital from a gunshot to the abdomen.

The victim -- an adult male whose name and age have not been disclosed -- was shot shortly after midnight Sunday morning inside Morello’s home in the 400 block of East Solidelle Street in Chalmette, authorities said.

Sheriff James Pohlmann’s office said the victim was “an acquaintance” of Morello who was shot during a gathering at Morello’s home. Deputies arrived to find the wounded man who was transported for hospital treatment and determined that he had been shot while Morello “was handling a weapon he assumed was not loaded.”

No one else in the home was injured in the incident, authorities said.

If charged and convicted of negligent homicide, Morello would face up to five years in state prison.

