BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Download our Apps

Fight breaks out at grocery store after free food hoax, police say

A fight breaks out at a grocery store after someone posted about “free food” being distributed amid power outages.
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Feb. 5, 2023 at 12:47 PM CST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUSTIN (KEYE) – A power outage resulted in a fight over rotten food in Texas.

H-E-B Grocery in Austin said the power went out last week at one of their stores, which meant a massive amount of food couldn’t be kept at safe temperatures.

When the store disposed of it in a large dumpster, someone falsely posted on social media that “free food” was available.

Officials said more than 250 people showed up and started fighting over the discarded food.

Police ended up breaking up the fight.

Authorities are now telling people the food is spoiled and unsafe to eat.

Copyright 2023 KEYE via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

King Of Cake
VOTE NOW: NOLA Weekend King of Cake Challenge
Kristen Morales, now an Orleans Parish assistant sheriff under Susan Hutson, was dismissed from...
Louisiana Supreme Court upholds firing of current Orleans asst. sheriff by Inspector General
New Orleans police and EMS personnel respond Sunday (Jan. 29) to a shooting near Curran...
Man arrested for fatally shooting teen girl in Seabrook neighborhood in New Orleans East
Tori Banks, 24, is remembered as a "vibrant and loving daughter, grand daughter, sister, and...
24-year-old woman fatally shot in vehicle in Hammond; 19-year-old arrested
Ads related to the recall drive against New Orleans Mayor Latoya Cantrell began airing on...
ZURIK: Fewer signatures needed to recall New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell

Latest News

A woman walks out from a residential building which was hit by a Russian rocket, in the city...
Ukraine defense minister expects help from Western warplanes
FILE - Charles Kimbrough, right, poses with Candice Bergen, a fellow cast member of the "Murphy...
Charles Kimbrough, who played anchor in ‘Murphy Brown,’ dies
A fight breaks out at a grocery store after someone posted about “free food” being distributed...
Fight breaks out at grocery store after free food hoax
Frankie Morello, 22, was booked with negligent homicide after fatally shooting a man in his...
Chalmette man booked with negligent homicide after gunplay ends in fatal shooting, sheriff says