Nicondra: Sunny and nice into the work week

Next storm chance Wednesday
Cool and dry with plenty of sunshine as we start the work week.
Cool and dry with plenty of sunshine as we start the work week.(WVUE)
By Nicondra Norwood
Published: Feb. 5, 2023 at 3:55 PM CST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - An absolutely gorgeous weekend for all of the Carnival parades and celebrations. Temperatures are perfect with cool morning lows and afternoon highs warming into the low 70s. Expect a similar situation on Monday with high pressure still in place. Morning temperatures will start out in the middle 40s. Lots of afternoon sun will help afternoon highs reach the low 70s. Each day gets slightly warmer as an onshore flow increases moisture. We’ll also see a bit more in the way of cloud cover. Late Tuesday we will see the next system start to make an impact from the west. A few light spotty showers are possible, but the real rain holds off until Wednesday. Wednesday expect some heavier down pours and a few thunderstorms as the next cold front pushes through. Temperatures will drop again heading into next weekend.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

