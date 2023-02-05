BBB Accredited Business
No. 3 LSU downs Texas A&M to remain undefeated

LSU Lady Tigers
LSU Lady Tigers(Josh Auzenne | WAFB)
By WAFB Staff
Published: Feb. 5, 2023 at 3:10 PM CST|Updated: 4 hours ago
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (WAFB) - The LSU women’s basketball team kept its unbeaten streak alive with a win over Texas A&M on the road on Sunday, Feb. 5.

The Tigers (23-0, 11-0 SEC) came away with a 72-66 victory over the Aggies (6-15, 1-10 SEC).

Angel Reese finished with another double-double, scoring 26 points and pulling down 22 rebounds. Alexis Morris added 22 points. Flau’jae Johnson chipped in 11 points.

LSU shot 44% from the field. Texas A&M made 37% of its shots.

