NOLATOYA organizers contact the Inspector General of New Orleans to open an investigation into Cantrell’s administration

Community leaders and residents came together to discuss a final push to recall Mayor Cantrell
By FOX 8 Staff
Published: Feb. 4, 2023 at 7:35 PM CST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - NOLATOYA organizers Chairman Belden and Vice Chair Eileen Carter of the “No-Latoya” effort to recall Mayor Cantrell, deliver a letter to the Inspector General of New Orleans, requesting he opens an investigation on the mayor and her administration.

The letter focuses on the city of New Orleans’ 2022 recap brochure mailed out last week to some citizens.

Mayor LaToya Cantrell sent out 106,000 flyers touting her administration's accomplishments in...
Mayor LaToya Cantrell sent out 106,000 flyers touting her administration's accomplishments in 2022.(City of New Orleans)

It says the mayor may have broken city and state laws, alleging it was a self-promoting political mailer paid for by taxpayers. The letter reads that the brochure does not specify who paid for it but includes the mailing address of Mayor Cantrell’s office.

Fox 8 Legal Analyst Joe Raspanti believes Mayor Cantrell broke the law.

The letter requests that the inspector general answers the following questions:

  1. Were public funds used to pay for brochures and at what cost?
  2. How many brochures were mailed and when were they mailed?
  3. Who designed the brochure and were public funds used for that?
  4. How were the recipients chosen and why were they not mailed to every citizen?
  5. Why send a recap now when nothing of this kind was sent in Cantrell’s previous years as mayor?
  6. Were all state and local laws adhered to in preparing, printing, and mailing brochures?

