NOPD finds gunshot victim inside crashed vehicle in Gentilly

By Marchaund Jones
Published: Feb. 4, 2023 at 11:27 PM CST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A vehicle crash in Gentilly is now being investigated as a homicide.

Police say around 4:29 p.m., a call of shots fired was reported at the intersection of Franklin Avenue and Clover Street.

Upon arrival, police located a man inside a crashed vehicle. The man was found to have sustained a gunshot wound. He was taken to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Investigators are currently gathering evidence and information to identify where the man was shot before crashing his vehicle.

Anyone with additional information on this incident is asked to contact Crimestoppers of Greater New Orleans at 504-822-1111.

