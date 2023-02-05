Warming trend begins as sunshine continues

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - More nice weather is on tap as we finish off the weekend on this Sunday.

Lots of parades today and the weather will be of no issue for any outdoor events around town. Expect a mixture of sun and clouds as we go through the day with warmer temperatures. Highs will top out in the middle to upper 60s this afternoon making for quite the pleasant feel.

The new week brings the return of the 70s and eventually the humidity. By Tuesday, we will be on the fog watch across the area before we see our next storm chance move in Wednesday. The good news with this next storm is it doesn’t look to linger around, it will be in and out with mainly a one day rain chance.

An early look ahead to next weekend’s parades shows much colder air moving in behind a northerly wind. It will be dry though.

