Bruce: Warmer and wetter as we head into mid-week

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) -Temperatures climb back above average for the first half of the week.

Highs will be in the 70s with lows in the 50s. Wednesday is the warmest day this week with southerly flow increasing behind a warm front pushing through the area. Temperatures could climb into the high 70s.

Scattered showers are possible Tuesday as moisture returns, but strong to severe storms make their way into the region Wednesday night. There is a marginal risk for severe weather with threats including damaging wind gusts, heavy flooding rain and a few tornadoes. Make sure you have multiple ways to receive weather alerts Wednesday evening.

Enjoy the great weather now as big changes are on the way. Clouds increase w/ a few Tuesday & Wednesday showers. Temps warm to the mid 70s then near 80 by Wednesday. A line of stronger storms arrives overnight Wednesday/Thursday am. Drier-breezy and colder for the weekend parades pic.twitter.com/eBqGvZV8eT — Bruce Katz (@BruceKatzFOX8) February 6, 2023

Thursday lingering cloud cover will remain along with a few showers. Temperatures begin to fall into the 60s before we return to the 50s by Friday. Chilly but dry weather remains for the weekend. Saturday highs will be in the 50s with lows in the 30s and 40s, with the coldest morning on Sunday. Sunshine and shifting winds will bring us back into the 60s for the day on Sunday.

