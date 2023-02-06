BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Download our Apps

Florida teen pleads guilty to fatally stabbing classmate

A Florida teenager pleaded guilty Monday to fatally stabbing a 13-year-old classmate 114 times...
A Florida teenager pleaded guilty Monday to fatally stabbing a 13-year-old classmate 114 times in 2021.(CNN Newsource)
By The Associated Press
Published: Feb. 6, 2023 at 12:21 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. (AP) — A Florida teenager pleaded guilty Monday to fatally stabbing a 13-year-old classmate 114 times in 2021.

The plea deal came as jury selection was scheduled to begin Monday morning in the first-degree murder trial of Aiden Fucci, who was 14 when Tristyn Bailey was killed, prosecutors said.

“I just want to say I plead guilty and I’m sorry for the Bailey family and my family,” Fucci, 16, told the judge in St. Augustine on Monday morning.

The judge accepted the plea deal and said Fucci’s sentencing would be scheduled at a later date. He faces up to life in prison.

The girl’s family reported her missing on Mother’s Day 2021, and her body was found in the woods following a daylong search. Evidence, including video surveillance, led investigators to Fucci. He was originally charged with second-degree murder, but the charge was upgraded because of the severity of the crime.

R.J. Larizza, the state attorney for Florida’s 7th Judicial Circuit, said during a news conference after Fucci’s arrest that Bailey was stabbed 114 times. He said at least 49 of the wounds were to the hands, arms and head, and were defensive in nature.

In a statement sent Monday, St. Johns County Sheriff Robert Hardwick credited the work that investigators put into the case.

“This was an all out agency effort,” the sheriff said in a statement. “The trial preparation process is just as tedious as the investigation itself. The detectives have not stopped working this case since the initial call we received.”

Hardwick noted that investigators worked with the state attorney’s office in seeking a close to the case.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kristen Morales, now an Orleans Parish assistant sheriff under Susan Hutson, was dismissed from...
Louisiana Supreme Court upholds firing of current Orleans asst. sheriff by Inspector General
King Of Cake
VOTE NOW: NOLA Weekend King of Cake Challenge
Ads related to the recall drive against New Orleans Mayor Latoya Cantrell began airing on...
ZURIK: Fewer signatures needed to recall New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell
Crime Tracker
Disgruntled customer opens fire, striking 18-year-old female, after being issued refund in New Orleans
Tori Banks, 24, is remembered as a "vibrant and loving daughter, grand daughter, sister, and...
24-year-old woman fatally shot in vehicle in Hammond; 19-year-old arrested

Latest News

Three dead in 24 hours from apparent drug overdose in St. Tammany Parish
Three dead in 24 hours from apparent drug overdose in St. Tammany Parish
After a powerful earthquake, buildings were reported collapsed in a wide area extending from...
Powerful quake rocks Turkey and Syria, kills more than 2,800
A burning train has forced evacuations in the East Palestine, Ohio, area.
Toxic chemicals to be released from derailed tanker cars
Sean Payton makes first appearance as Denver Broncos head coach
Sean Payton makes first appearance as Denver Broncos head coach
Ronald Allen
Judge sentences man convicted of sexual battery involving elderly woman