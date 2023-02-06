BBB Accredited Business
LSP investigating fatal officer-involved shooting in Shreveport; victim identified

Mayor Tom Arceneaux’s office issues a statement
By Brittney Hazelton and Curtis Heyen
Published: Feb. 4, 2023 at 5:38 AM CST|Updated: 3 hours ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Louisiana State Police are investigating an officer-involved shooting death that happened on Fullerton Street in Shreveport.

On Friday, Feb. 3, LSP troopers were requested by the Shreveport Police Department to investigate an officer-involved shooting that happened at approximately 11 p.m. at apartments in the 1600 block of Fullerton Street, near North Hearne Avenue.

The Caddo Parish Coroner’s Office identified the Shreveport man who died at the hospital at 11:36 p.m. Friday as 43-year-old Alonzo Sentell Bagley. He was identified through fingerprint comparison.

Alonzo Bagley, 43, was killed in a shooting involving the Shreveport Police Department on...
Alonzo Bagley, 43, was killed in a shooting involving the Shreveport Police Department on Friday, Feb. 3, 2023.(Family)

An autopsy has been authorized.

Bagley’s death marks the sixth homicide this year in Caddo Parish/Shreveport, the coroner’s office reports.

LSP is investigating an officer-involved shooting death that happened on Fullerton Street.

Authorities urge anyone with any information and/or pictures or video to share with LSP detectives by calling (318) 741-2728.

In addition, citizens can anonymously report information through the Louisiana State Police online reporting system by clicking here, or by calling the LSP Fusion Center Hotline toll-free at (800) 434-8007.

On Sunday, Feb. 5, Shreveport Mayor Tom Arceneaux’s office released the following statement:

“Mayor Tom Arceneaux has been briefed about the officer-involved shooting that occurred late Friday night. This incident resulted in the death of a citizen. In line with the Arceneaux Administration’s commitment to transparency, the Shreveport Police Department immediately notified the Louisiana State Police. LSP has taken over the investigation of the incident.

“Any event that results in a fatal shooting by a police officer is a serious and sensitive matter. The police officer, the decedent, their families and our entire community deserve a meticulous investigation. The City and SPD will cooperate fully with LSP in its review of this matter.

“LSP has directed that all communications about the incident come to and from LSP. The Mayor’s office will comply with that directive so as not to jeopardize the investigation or its independence. Any inquiries prior to the conclusion of the investigation should be directed to LSP.”

WHAT’S NEXT

► Members of the Shreveport City Council will hold a news conference at 9 a.m. Monday, Feb. 6 at the Shreveport police station, 1234 Texas Ave., to discuss the fatal officer-involved shooting that occurred at Villa Norte Apartments.

► LSP plans to release more information Monday. The time and location of the afternoon news conference have not yet been finalized.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.

Copyright 2023 KSLA. All rights reserved.

