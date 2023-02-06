LSU Lady Tigers remain at No. 3 in latest AP Top 25 poll
Published: Feb. 6, 2023 at 1:15 PM CST|Updated: 3 hours ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The LSU women’s basketball team remained at No. 3 in the latest AP Top 25 poll released on Monday, Feb. 6.
The latest ranking comes after the LSU Lady Tigers came away with a 72-66 win over Texas A&M on the road.
Below is a complete list of the rankings released on Monday, Feb. 6:
- South Carolina
- Indiana
- LSU
- Uconn
- Iowa
- Stanford
- Utah
- Maryland
- Duke
- Notre Dame
- Virginia Tech
- Michigan
- Ohio State
- North Carolina
- Villanova
- Oklahoma
- Arizona
- UCLA
- Florida State
- Texas
- Iowa State
- North Carolina State
- Gonzaga
- South Florida
- Colorado
The rankings set up a top three matchup between the nation’s only two unbeaten teams. LSU will hit the road to take on No. 1 South Carolina on Sunday, Feb. 12. The game is set to get underway at 1 p.m. and will be televised on ESPN.
