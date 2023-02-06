BBB Accredited Business
LSU Lady Tigers remain at No. 3 in latest AP Top 25 poll

LSU head coach Kim Mulkey calls out from the bench in the first half an NCAA college basketball...
LSU head coach Kim Mulkey calls out from the bench in the first half an NCAA college basketball game against Arkansas in Baton Rouge, La., Thursday, Jan. 19, 2023.(Gerald Herbert | AP)
By WAFB Staff
Published: Feb. 6, 2023 at 1:15 PM CST|Updated: 3 hours ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The LSU women’s basketball team remained at No. 3 in the latest AP Top 25 poll released on Monday, Feb. 6.

The latest ranking comes after the LSU Lady Tigers came away with a 72-66 win over Texas A&M on the road.

RELATED: No. 3 LSU downs Texas A&M to remain undefeated

Below is a complete list of the rankings released on Monday, Feb. 6:

  1. South Carolina
  2. Indiana
  3. LSU
  4. Uconn
  5. Iowa
  6. Stanford
  7. Utah
  8. Maryland
  9. Duke
  10. Notre Dame
  11. Virginia Tech
  12. Michigan
  13. Ohio State
  14. North Carolina
  15. Villanova
  16. Oklahoma
  17. Arizona
  18. UCLA
  19. Florida State
  20. Texas
  21. Iowa State
  22. North Carolina State
  23. Gonzaga
  24. South Florida
  25. Colorado

The rankings set up a top three matchup between the nation’s only two unbeaten teams. LSU will hit the road to take on No. 1 South Carolina on Sunday, Feb. 12. The game is set to get underway at 1 p.m. and will be televised on ESPN.

