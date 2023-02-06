‘Mississippi Memaw’ reaching thousands on TikTok

BBB Accredited Business
By Trey Howard
Published: Feb. 5, 2023 at 11:06 PM CST|Updated: 16 hours ago
PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) -Meet Jenny Smith, aka “Mississippi Memaw,” on TikTok.

In less than a year, Smith has gained more than 50,000 followers by posting videos about everyday life in Mississippi.

“There’s people like ‘the Dollar Holler? I’ve never heard of the Dollar Holler,’” said Smith. “And I’m thinking, let me show you more. Let me show you Mississippi because Mississippi has so many treasures.”

The “Dollar Holler” video is the first on her account, and it has gained more than 700,000 views, partially due to a hilarious slip of the tongue.

“I started to redo it, then I was like, no,” Smith said. “This was the first run. This was just real, and I’m posting it, and nobody even knows who I am because I didn’t put my face in it.”

The Mississippi Memaw’s face is rapidly becoming well-known as she receives comments from people on the other side of the world.

“Somebody had commented and said that you have hit Australian TikTok,” said Smith. “We don’t know why, but we love you.”

Smith started her account as a way to stay up to date on current trends.

Since then, she has found time to travel the state while balancing work and home life.

As a mom, Smith said her children have mixed thoughts about her social media success.

“My adult children could care less,” Smith said. “My adult children do not want to be recognized. My 13-year-old daughter, she’s the one that’s still in school.

Her friends follow Memaw. And her friends call me Memaw.”

While there are no current plans in the works, Smith said she isn’t afraid to try her hand at stand-up comedy in the future.

