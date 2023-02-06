More sun to start the week but rain chances coming soon

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - More nice weather is on tap to start the new work week but unfortunately all good things must come to an end which includes this stretch of sunshine.

First up we have one more day of plentiful sun and a pleasant feel. Highs make the return to the 70s this afternoon but the humidity won’t be all that bad so the good feel air is hanging around.

Overnight tonight and especially on Tuesday, the moisture feed from the Gulf arrives leading to more humidity and some rain chances. Expect passing showers in the forecast as early as Tuesday but the bigger storm chance comes Wednesday into Wednesday night. We will be watching that storm chance for the potential of a few severe storms too.

The midweek front clears us by week’s end and it’s back to sunshine heading into next weekend. That’s a big deal as we have a full slate of parades to roll across the area. The sunny skies will come with another cold snap as highs fall into the 50s and overnight lows dip close to freezing in many spots.

