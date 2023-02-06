BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Download our Apps

Report: Saints expected to hire Joe Woods as defensive coordinator

Cleveland Browns defensive coordinator Joe Woods stands on the sidelines during the second half...
Cleveland Browns defensive coordinator Joe Woods stands on the sidelines during the second half of an NFL football game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Cleveland, Sunday, Nov. 27, 2022. (AP Photo/David Richard)(David Richard | AP)
By Jesse Brooks
Published: Feb. 6, 2023 at 8:48 AM CST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Several NFL teams are making changes to their coaching staffs ahead of the upcoming offseason and the Saints appear to be the latest team making changes.

ESPN NFL insider Jeremy Fowler reports that the Saints are expected to hire Cleveland Browns defensive coordinator Joe Woods to fill the vacancy left by Ryan Neilsen and Kris Richard.

Neilsen was hired as defensive coordinator for the Atlanta Falcons and Richard and the Saints previously agreed to part ways.

The expected hiring will reunite Woods with head coach Dennis Allen. Woods served as defensive backs coach back when Allen was head coach of the Oakland Raiders.

ESPN also reported Todd Grantham, who was the top candidate for Alabama’s defensive coordinator job, instead chose to accept a defensive assistant position with the Saints on Feb. 3.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kristen Morales, now an Orleans Parish assistant sheriff under Susan Hutson, was dismissed from...
Louisiana Supreme Court upholds firing of current Orleans asst. sheriff by Inspector General
King Of Cake
VOTE NOW: NOLA Weekend King of Cake Challenge
Ads related to the recall drive against New Orleans Mayor Latoya Cantrell began airing on...
ZURIK: Fewer signatures needed to recall New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell
Crime Tracker
Disgruntled customer opens fire, striking 18-year-old female, after being issued refund in New Orleans
Tori Banks, 24, is remembered as a "vibrant and loving daughter, grand daughter, sister, and...
24-year-old woman fatally shot in vehicle in Hammond; 19-year-old arrested

Latest News

Tom Brady has announced his retirement on social media.
Tom Brady retires, insisting this time it’s for good
Sean Payton will now become head coach of the Denver Broncos. (AP Photo/Danny Karnik)
After Further Review: Five takes from Saints trade of Sean Payton to Broncos
Who benefits most quickly from Sean Payton's move to Denver?
Who benefits most quickly from Sean Payton's move to Denver?
Saints fans react to Sean Payton becoming coach of the Denver Broncos
Saints fans react to Sean Payton becoming coach of the Denver Broncos