Sean Payton makes first appearance as Denver Broncos head coach

By FOX 8 Staff
Published: Feb. 6, 2023 at 1:36 PM CST|Updated: 6 minutes ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Sean Payton was officially introduced as the new head coach for the Denver Broncos on Monday, Feb. 6.

Payton signed a five-year deal with the team Friday.

Payton said after signing the deal he wants to return the Broncos to a winning culture.

One of the biggest challenges will be turning things around for quarterback Russell Wilson after his very rough start with the Broncos last season.

The Broncos finished the 2022 season with a 5-12 record, last in their division.

The Broncos said in a statement, “Sean Payton is an outstanding leader and a Super Bowl champion with a brilliant offensive mind. The team is excited to welcome him as the new head coach.”

Payton, who coached the New Orleans Saints to a victory in Super Bowl XLIV, retired before the 2022 season but remained under contract. In order to hire him, the Broncos traded several picks to New Orleans.

