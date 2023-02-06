BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Download our Apps

Smart watch alerts first responders to motorcyclist who fell off cliff

According to the Washington County Sheriff’s Office, the motorcyclist fell about 150 feet from...
According to the Washington County Sheriff’s Office, the motorcyclist fell about 150 feet from a cliff’s edge in St. George, Utah on Saturday.(Washington County Sheriff’s Office)
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: Feb. 6, 2023 at 3:50 PM CST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. GEORGE, Utah (Gray News) – A motorcyclist has his smart watch to thank for potentially saving his life.

According to the Washington County Sheriff’s Office, the motorcyclist fell about 150 feet from a cliff’s edge in St. George, Utah on Saturday.

Dispatchers received a crash alert from the man’s smart watch he was wearing.

Deputies arrived on the scene, and several agencies aided in locating the man.

A helicopter was unable to land due to the crash location, so rescue teams set up ropes to get the man stabilized and into the Life Flight helicopter.

It took rescue crews nearly four hours to bring the man to safety. He was flown to St. George Regional Hospital in critical condition.

On Monday, the sheriff’s office said the man was improving and is expected to recover.

No further details were given.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

King Of Cake
VOTE NOW: NOLA Weekend King of Cake Challenge
Kristen Morales, now an Orleans Parish assistant sheriff under Susan Hutson, was dismissed from...
Louisiana Supreme Court upholds firing of current Orleans asst. sheriff by Inspector General
Ads related to the recall drive against New Orleans Mayor Latoya Cantrell began airing on...
ZURIK: Fewer signatures needed to recall New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell
Crime Tracker
Disgruntled customer opens fire, striking 18-year-old female, after being issued refund in New Orleans
Tori Banks, 24, is remembered as a "vibrant and loving daughter, grand daughter, sister, and...
24-year-old woman fatally shot in vehicle in Hammond; 19-year-old arrested

Latest News

Three dead in 24 hours from apparent drug overdose in St. Tammany Parish
Three dead in 24 hours from apparent drug overdose in St. Tammany Parish
FULL VIDEO: LSP holds news conference on fatal officer-involved shooting in Shreveport
Officer placed on leave after deadly shooting at Villa Norté Apartments; LSP holds news conference
Attorney alleges 'cover-up' in death of Eric Nelson while in Bogalusa Police custody
Attorney alleges ‘cover-up’ in death of Eric Nelson while in Bogalusa Police custody
FILE - The case has been referred to the state attorney general’s office for investigation,...
Funeral home finds woman breathing hours after declared dead
In this photo provided by Chad Fish, a large balloon drifts above the Atlantic Ocean, just off...
White House: Improved surveillance caught Chinese balloon