Students get sick after eating ‘gummies’ at middle school in Baton Rouge

Southeast Middle School
Southeast Middle School(EBR Schools)
By Lester Duhé
Published: Feb. 6, 2023 at 3:05 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
EAST BATON ROUGE PARISH, La. (WAFB) - An investigation is underway after a student at Southeast Middle School in Baton Rouge allegedly passed out ‘gummies’ to other students on campus.

According to officials with the East Baton Rouge Parish School System, one student was transported off campus by EMS and another student was vomiting after eating the gummies.

“All parents of students involved were contacted. Disciplinary measures have been enacted based on our policies and procedures,” said Letrece Griffin, chief of communications and family engagement for the East Baton Rouge Parish School System.

One parent told WAFB there were fights on campus as well, but officials with EBR Schools say they have not received any reports regarding fights or arrests.

EMS officials say the student that was transported to the hospital is in stable condition.

The East Baton Rouge Parish School System released the below statement:

