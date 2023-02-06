Three dead in 24 hours from apparent drug overdose in St. Tammany Parish

ST. TAMMANY PARISH (WVUE) - The St. Tammany Parish coroner voices concerns after three overdose deaths in the last 24 hours.

Since Saturday (Feb. 4) evening, a 39-year-old man in Bush, a 34-year-old man in Pearl River, and a 37-year-old man in Slidell have died from suspected opioid overdoses.

Autopsies will be conducted Monday (Feb. 6) and toxicology reports will take a few weeks, but Preston and Coroner’s Office investigators believe the deaths will be due to overdoses.

The mantra that ‘one pill can kill’ isn’t just a slogan,” Preston said. “Unless it comes from a pharmacy with a doctor’s prescription, you shouldn’t put it in your body.”

This comes as investigators nationwide find traces of fentanyl in several drugs like marijuana in recent months.

