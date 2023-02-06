BBB Accredited Business
Warm weather returns to start the week

Storms possible by Wednesday night
Next 3 days
Next 3 days(WVUE)
By Hannah Gard
Published: Feb. 6, 2023 at 11:04 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Temperatures climb back above average for the first half of the week.

Highs will be in the 70s with lows in the 50s. Wednesday is the warmest day this week with southerly flow increasing behind a warm front pushing through the area. Temperatures could climb into the high 70s.

Scattered showers are possible Tuesday as moisture returns, but strong to severe storms make their way into the region Wednesday night. There is a marginal risk for severe weather with threats including damaging wind gusts, heavy flooding rain and a few tornadoes. Make sure you have multiple ways to receive weather alerts Wednesday evening.

Thursday lingering cloud cover will remain along with a few showers. Temperatures begin to fall into the 60s before we return to the 50s by Friday. Chilly but dry weather remains for the weekend. Saturday highs will be in the 50s with lows in the 30s and 40s, with the coldest morning on Sunday. Sunshine and shifting winds will bring us back into the 60s for the day on Sunday.

