Bruce: Storms expected Wednesday night, freezing temps by weekend

Bruce: Warm-up, storms, then freezing temps this weekend
(FOX 8)
By Bruce Katz
Published: Feb. 7, 2023 at 4:18 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Warm and muggy conditions continue through midweek with temperatures climbing into the high 70s and low 80s tomorrow.

A few scattered showers are possible before a line of storms enters the region Wednesday night. There is a slight risk for severe weather for the North Shore and just south of the lake. Damaging wind gusts, heavy rainfall leading to totals of 1 to 3 inches across the area, and an isolated tornado is possible. Have multiple ways to receive weather alerts Wednesday.

Showers may linger into Thursday into early Friday with cloudy conditions and slightly cooler temperatures. By Friday highs will be in the 50s with 30s overnight. Saturday will be breezy and colder with highs in the 48-50° range. A light freeze is likely north and west Sunday morning with lows 28-30°

