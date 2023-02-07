5 juveniles arrested in connection to teen killed at birthday party in Bogalusa

BOGALUSA, La. (WVUE) - Several arrests have been made in connection to the murder of a teen at a Bogalusa birthday party that occurred just over a month ago.

Major Troy Tervalon said that the arrests were made Tuesday (Feb. 7) morning at Bogalusa High School and that they are all juveniles.

Police say the shooting occurred last December when shots rang out at a venue called The Breakfast Club.

Ronnie Taylor was fatally shot that day and two 14-year-olds were injured.

