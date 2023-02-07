BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Download our Apps

5 juveniles arrested in connection to teen killed at birthday party in Bogalusa

Reginald and Ronique Taylor speak to the media following the murder of their 15-year-old son,...
Reginald and Ronique Taylor speak to the media following the murder of their 15-year-old son, Ronie, at a birthday party in Bogalusa.(WVUE)
By Jesse Brooks
Published: Feb. 7, 2023 at 11:26 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOGALUSA, La. (WVUE) - Several arrests have been made in connection to the murder of a teen at a Bogalusa birthday party that occurred just over a month ago.

Major Troy Tervalon said that the arrests were made Tuesday (Feb. 7) morning at Bogalusa High School and that they are all juveniles.

Police say the shooting occurred last December when shots rang out at a venue called The Breakfast Club.

READ MORE 15-year-old killed at Bogalusa birthday party was football player, band member

Ronnie Taylor was fatally shot that day and two 14-year-olds were injured.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

King Of Cake
VOTE NOW: NOLA Weekend King of Cake Challenge
Kristen Morales, now an Orleans Parish assistant sheriff under Susan Hutson, was dismissed from...
Louisiana Supreme Court upholds firing of current Orleans asst. sheriff by Inspector General
Ads related to the recall drive against New Orleans Mayor Latoya Cantrell began airing on...
ZURIK: Fewer signatures needed to recall New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell
Crime Tracker
Disgruntled customer opens fire, striking 18-year-old female, after being issued refund in New Orleans
Community leaders and residents came together to discuss a final push to recall Mayor Cantrell
Cantrell recall organizers ask city Inspector General to investigate mayor’s mailer

Latest News

One man was killed outside of the Walmart on Chef Menteur Highway in Gentilly on Tues., Feb. 7,...
Man killed outside New Orleans Walmart
Man killed outside New Orleans Walmart
Man killed outside New Orleans Walmart
Arrest graphic
Hammond man arrested for domestic abuse battery held without bail
A school bus painted in graffiti with the message “sex trafficking awareness” painted on it...
Painted bus crashes into Covington school after police pursuit; Florida woman arrested