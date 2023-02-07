BBB Accredited Business
Hammond man arrested for domestic abuse battery held without bail

Arrest graphic
Arrest graphic(MGN)
By FOX 8 Staff
Published: Feb. 7, 2023 at 10:02 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
HAMMOND, La. (WVUE) - A Hammond man is being held without bail following an arrest related to domestic abuse battery, according to information from the 21st Judicial District Attorney’s Office.

Court records show that Brad McKee was arrested around 1 a.m. on Saturday, Jan. 28 by Hammond police. He’s currently in custody at the Tangipahoa Parish Jail.

The suspect’s age is unknown as his entry in the jail roster did not include a birthdate.

A 318 hearing was held for McKee last week and he was denied bond by Judge William Burris, who is a retired judge from another judicial district acting as judge pro-tem on cases in Tangipahoa Parish.

Approved by the Louisiana Legislature in 2014, someone’s bail can be denied following a 318 hearing if a judge rules that person’s release could potentially be a threat to an alleged victim.

DA Scott Perrilloux’s office said that McKee has not been officially charged at this point and that the 318 was still in effect as of Tuesday (Feb. 7) morning.

