Man killed outside New Orleans Walmart

By FOX 8 Staff
Published: Feb. 7, 2023 at 12:01 PM CST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - New Orleans police are investigating a homicide near the Walmart in the Gentilly neighborhood.

According to police, an adult male was declared deceased in the 4300 block of Chef Menteur Highway around 11:35 a.m.

Police taped off a large portion of the parking lot in front and along the side of the store.

Employees and customers were moved into the parking lot while officers worked to contain the scene.

Details are limited. Check back for updates.

