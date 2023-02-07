BBB Accredited Business
New Orleans Breakers release 2023 USFL schedule

New Orleans Breakers offensive players line up at the line of scrimmage in the first quarter of...
New Orleans Breakers offensive players line up at the line of scrimmage in the first quarter of the game against the Philadelphia Stars at Protective Stadium on April 17, 2022 in Birmingham, Alabama. (Rob Carr/USFL/Getty Images)(USFL)
By FOX 8 Staff
Published: Feb. 7, 2023 at 1:32 PM CST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The New Orleans Breakers on Tuesday (Feb. 7) released their upcoming schedule for the 2023 USFL regular season.

The Breakers, led by first-year coach John DeFlippo, will open the season on April 16 against the Pittsburgh Maulers.

Fans can visit theUSFL.com for purchasing information on tickets.

Week 1 April 16: vs. Pittsburgh Maulers in Birmingham, Alabama; Protective Stadium; 6:30 p.m. ET

Week 2 April 22: vs. Houston Gamblers in Birmingham, Alabama; Protective Stadium; 12:30 p.m. ET

Week 3 April 29: at Birmingham Stallions in Birmingham, Alabama; Protective Stadium; 12:30 p.m. ET

Week 4 May 7: at New Jersey Generals in Canton, Ohio; Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium; 3 p.m. ET

Week 5 May 14: vs. Memphis Showboats in Birmingham, Alabama; Protective Stadium; 3 p.m. ET

Week 6 May 21: at Philadelphia Stars in Detroit; Ford Field; 12 p.m. ET

Week 7 May 27: vs. Birmingham Stallions in Birmingham, Alabama; Protective Stadium; 4 p.m. ET

Week 8 June 4: vs. Michigan Panthers in Birmingham, Alabama; Protective Stadium; 4 p.m. ET

Week 9 June 10: at Memphis Showboats in Memphis; Simmons Bank Liberty Stadium; 3 p.m. ET

Week 10 June 18: at Houston Gamblers in Memphis; Simmons Bank Liberty Stadium; 4 p.m. ET

According to Fox Bet, the Breakers are at +500 odds to win the championship. The Stallions are the favorite at +300, followed closely by the General at +325.

Last season, the Breakers finished second in their division with a 6-4 record.

