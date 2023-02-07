New Orleans Breakers release 2023 USFL schedule

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The New Orleans Breakers on Tuesday (Feb. 7) released their upcoming schedule for the 2023 USFL regular season.

The Breakers, led by first-year coach John DeFlippo, will open the season on April 16 against the Pittsburgh Maulers.

The wait is over 🌊🌊🌊



The 2023 USFL regular season schedule is HERE 🙌 pic.twitter.com/F0ZAQYI9fJ — New Orleans Breakers (@USFLBreakers) February 7, 2023

Fans can visit theUSFL.com for purchasing information on tickets.

Week 1 April 16: vs. Pittsburgh Maulers in Birmingham, Alabama; Protective Stadium; 6:30 p.m. ET

Week 2 April 22: vs. Houston Gamblers in Birmingham, Alabama; Protective Stadium; 12:30 p.m. ET

Week 3 April 29: at Birmingham Stallions in Birmingham, Alabama; Protective Stadium; 12:30 p.m. ET

Week 4 May 7: at New Jersey Generals in Canton, Ohio; Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium; 3 p.m. ET

Week 5 May 14: vs. Memphis Showboats in Birmingham, Alabama; Protective Stadium; 3 p.m. ET

Week 6 May 21: at Philadelphia Stars in Detroit; Ford Field; 12 p.m. ET

Week 7 May 27: vs. Birmingham Stallions in Birmingham, Alabama; Protective Stadium; 4 p.m. ET

Week 8 June 4: vs. Michigan Panthers in Birmingham, Alabama; Protective Stadium; 4 p.m. ET

Week 9 June 10: at Memphis Showboats in Memphis; Simmons Bank Liberty Stadium; 3 p.m. ET

Week 10 June 18: at Houston Gamblers in Memphis; Simmons Bank Liberty Stadium; 4 p.m. ET

According to Fox Bet, the Breakers are at +500 odds to win the championship. The Stallions are the favorite at +300, followed closely by the General at +325.

Last season, the Breakers finished second in their division with a 6-4 record.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WVUE. All rights reserved.