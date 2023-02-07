BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Download our Apps

NOFD battles three-alarm fire at former Algiers school

By Ken Daley
Published: Feb. 6, 2023 at 6:11 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - New Orleans firefighters battled a three-alarm fire Monday afternoon (Feb. 6) at a former school in Algiers.

The blaze broke out around 3:38 p.m. in the structure that formerly housed the Henderson Elementary School and then the Hope Academy, at 1912 L.B. Landry Blvd., the New Orleans Fire Department said.

The building was in the process of being repurposed into affordable housing units, the NOFD said. But welding contractors told firefighters they accidentally set the structure on fire while attempting to cut steel beams in the ceiling.

Firefighters were on scene within five minutes of the first call, and sounded a second alarm just six minutes later, after being met with heavy smoke and flames coming out of the building’s right side.

NOFD crews had to force entry through multiple doors and windows to extinguish the fire and search for persons possibly trapped inside. They sounded a third alarm to bring more relief personnel to the mitigation effort at 4:14 p.m. The fire was finally brought under control at 4:38 p.m., the NOFD said.

It took 21 NOFD units carrying 59 firefighters to extinguish the blaze, but no injuries were reported. The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

King Of Cake
VOTE NOW: NOLA Weekend King of Cake Challenge
Kristen Morales, now an Orleans Parish assistant sheriff under Susan Hutson, was dismissed from...
Louisiana Supreme Court upholds firing of current Orleans asst. sheriff by Inspector General
Ads related to the recall drive against New Orleans Mayor Latoya Cantrell began airing on...
ZURIK: Fewer signatures needed to recall New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell
Crime Tracker
Disgruntled customer opens fire, striking 18-year-old female, after being issued refund in New Orleans
Tori Banks, 24, is remembered as a "vibrant and loving daughter, grand daughter, sister, and...
24-year-old woman fatally shot in vehicle in Hammond; 19-year-old arrested

Latest News

Three dead in 24 hours from apparent drug overdose in St. Tammany Parish
Three dead in 24 hours from apparent drug overdose in St. Tammany Parish
Southeast Middle School
6th grader arrested after students get sick from ‘gummies’ at middle school
For the second time in six weeks, a high-profile juvenile shooting case failed to be...
Case against Bridge City escapee tossed as Orleans DA misses another juvenile transfer deadline
FULL VIDEO: LSP holds news conference on fatal officer-involved shooting in Shreveport
LSP reveals new details in deadly officer-involved shooting in Shreveport; family retains attorney