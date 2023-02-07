BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Download our Apps

Painted bus crashes into Covington school after police pursuit; Florida woman arrested

A school bus painted in graffiti with the message “sex trafficking awareness” painted on it...
A school bus painted in graffiti with the message “sex trafficking awareness” painted on it crashed onto the grounds of St. Scholastica Academy in Covington Tuesday (Feb. 7) morning, according to police.(Covington PD)
By Jesse Brooks
Published: Feb. 7, 2023 at 8:47 AM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COVINGTON, La. (WVUE) - A school bus painted in graffiti with the message “sex trafficking awareness” painted on it crashed onto the grounds of St. Scholastica Academy in Covington Tuesday (Feb. 7) morning, according to police.

Police released images of the crash, showing that there wasn’t major damage to campus and the bus can be seen wedged into the gate of a walkway entrance.

The bus crashed onto school grounds following a pursuit that was initiated by St. Tammany deputies and assisted by Covington police, authorities say.

The sheriff’s office says that a Florida woman was arrested and identified as the driver.

The sheriff’s office says that Jarvis Natalie Jade, 37, had been living in a nearby state park for the past month. They also said that a man that was living on the bus with her was arrested on domestic abuse charges at the state park.

The pursuit began at 6 a.m. when deputies received a call from a gas station in the 2200 block of Florida Street in Mandeville reporting that a woman came in carrying a blowtorch, saying she was looking for the Dept. of Children and Family Services Office. Employees at the store reported seeing the painted bus and told deputies that it had a Virginia license plate.

Deputies located the bus on US-190 near Walmart and chased it into Downtown Covington where it eventually crashed into St. Scholastica.

Police say that there were no other occupants on the bus and that the blowtorch was taken away by authorities.

The incident is under investigation and charges are pending.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

King Of Cake
VOTE NOW: NOLA Weekend King of Cake Challenge
Kristen Morales, now an Orleans Parish assistant sheriff under Susan Hutson, was dismissed from...
Louisiana Supreme Court upholds firing of current Orleans asst. sheriff by Inspector General
Ads related to the recall drive against New Orleans Mayor Latoya Cantrell began airing on...
ZURIK: Fewer signatures needed to recall New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell
Crime Tracker
Disgruntled customer opens fire, striking 18-year-old female, after being issued refund in New Orleans
Community leaders and residents came together to discuss a final push to recall Mayor Cantrell
Cantrell recall organizers ask city Inspector General to investigate mayor’s mailer

Latest News

Newly obtained emails show New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell may have crossed an ethical line...
Zurik: Mayor Cantrell allowed family members to use city-owned Upper Pontalba apartment, emails show
Zurik Investigation: Outside the Office Pt. 5
Zurik: Mayor Cantrell’s security detail sometimes outnumbered those policing an entire NOPD district
Three dead in 24 hours from apparent drug overdose in St. Tammany Parish
Three dead in 24 hours from apparent drug overdose in St. Tammany Parish
Zurik: Emails show Mayor Cantrell's relatives using city-owned Upper Pontalba apartment
Zurik: Emails show Mayor Cantrell's relatives using city-owned Upper Pontalba apartment