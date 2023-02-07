Rain chances move in as we trend warmer

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Quickly the weather is changing out there as we’ve opened the Gulf back up for business meaning be ready for warmer temperatures, more humidity and some rain chances.

A cloud deck will likely develop through the morning hours today making for a mostly cloudy sky at times. This combined with increasing moisture will also yield some shower activity. I’m going with a 30% rain chance as any rain will likely be in the form of humidity showers. Highs will be much warmer, jumping to the upper 70s.

Wednesday is the storm threat day but more so at night. Most of Wednesday just looks warm and humid as highs top out near 80. By Wednesday evening and night, a line of weather will move in from the west with the potential to produce heavy rains, gusty winds and maybe a lone severe storm. We’ll be watching the severe parameters into the middle of the week forecast.

Good news remains in place for the upcoming parade weekend, sunshine will return as the blue skies take hold again. It will be cold though with highs falling into the 50s and some spots seeing a freeze by Sunday morning.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WVUE. All rights reserved.