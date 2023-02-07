BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Download our Apps

Rain chances move in as we trend warmer

Highs today jump to the upper 70s with 80s expected on Wednesday
Next 3 Days
Next 3 Days(Source: FOX 8 Weather)
By Zack Fradella
Published: Feb. 7, 2023 at 4:18 AM CST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Quickly the weather is changing out there as we’ve opened the Gulf back up for business meaning be ready for warmer temperatures, more humidity and some rain chances.

A cloud deck will likely develop through the morning hours today making for a mostly cloudy sky at times. This combined with increasing moisture will also yield some shower activity. I’m going with a 30% rain chance as any rain will likely be in the form of humidity showers. Highs will be much warmer, jumping to the upper 70s.

Wednesday is the storm threat day but more so at night. Most of Wednesday just looks warm and humid as highs top out near 80. By Wednesday evening and night, a line of weather will move in from the west with the potential to produce heavy rains, gusty winds and maybe a lone severe storm. We’ll be watching the severe parameters into the middle of the week forecast.

Good news remains in place for the upcoming parade weekend, sunshine will return as the blue skies take hold again. It will be cold though with highs falling into the 50s and some spots seeing a freeze by Sunday morning.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

King Of Cake
VOTE NOW: NOLA Weekend King of Cake Challenge
Kristen Morales, now an Orleans Parish assistant sheriff under Susan Hutson, was dismissed from...
Louisiana Supreme Court upholds firing of current Orleans asst. sheriff by Inspector General
Ads related to the recall drive against New Orleans Mayor Latoya Cantrell began airing on...
ZURIK: Fewer signatures needed to recall New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell
Crime Tracker
Disgruntled customer opens fire, striking 18-year-old female, after being issued refund in New Orleans
Community leaders and residents came together to discuss a final push to recall Mayor Cantrell
Cantrell recall organizers ask city Inspector General to investigate mayor’s mailer

Latest News

Evening weather update for Monday, Feb. 6
Evening weather update for Monday, Feb. 6
Bruce: Dry for now; rain returns mid-week
Bruce: Warmer and wetter as we head into mid-week
Next 3 days
Warm weather returns to start the week
Next 3 Days
More sun to start the week but rain chances coming soon