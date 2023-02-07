BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Download our Apps

Spring-like through midweek before strong to severe storms Wednesday night

Cold weather returns by Friday
Severe threat
Severe threat(WVUE)
By Hannah Gard
Published: Feb. 7, 2023 at 11:12 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Warm and muggy conditions continue through midweek with temperatures climbing into the high 70s and low 80s by Wednesday.

A few scattered showers are possible before a line of storms enters the region Wednesday night. There is a slight risk for severe weather for the North Shore and just south of the lake. Damaging wind gusts, heavy rainfall leading to totals of 1 to 3 inches across the area, and a few tornadoes are possible. Have multiple ways to receive weather alerts Wednesday.

Showers may linger into Thursday with cloudy conditions and slightly cooler temperatures. By Friday highs will be in the 50s with 30s overnight through Sunday morning.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

King Of Cake
VOTE NOW: NOLA Weekend King of Cake Challenge
Kristen Morales, now an Orleans Parish assistant sheriff under Susan Hutson, was dismissed from...
Louisiana Supreme Court upholds firing of current Orleans asst. sheriff by Inspector General
Ads related to the recall drive against New Orleans Mayor Latoya Cantrell began airing on...
ZURIK: Fewer signatures needed to recall New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell
Crime Tracker
Disgruntled customer opens fire, striking 18-year-old female, after being issued refund in New Orleans
Community leaders and residents came together to discuss a final push to recall Mayor Cantrell
Cantrell recall organizers ask city Inspector General to investigate mayor’s mailer

Latest News

Next 3 Days
Rain chances move in as we trend warmer
Morning news update for Tuesday, Feb. 7 at 5 a.m.
Morning news update for Tuesday, Feb. 7 at 5 a.m.
Evening weather update for Monday, Feb. 6
Evening weather update for Monday, Feb. 6
Bruce: Dry for now; rain returns mid-week
Bruce: Warmer and wetter as we head into mid-week