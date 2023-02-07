Spring-like through midweek before strong to severe storms Wednesday night

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Warm and muggy conditions continue through midweek with temperatures climbing into the high 70s and low 80s by Wednesday.

A few scattered showers are possible before a line of storms enters the region Wednesday night. There is a slight risk for severe weather for the North Shore and just south of the lake. Damaging wind gusts, heavy rainfall leading to totals of 1 to 3 inches across the area, and a few tornadoes are possible. Have multiple ways to receive weather alerts Wednesday.

Showers may linger into Thursday with cloudy conditions and slightly cooler temperatures. By Friday highs will be in the 50s with 30s overnight through Sunday morning.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WVUE. All rights reserved.