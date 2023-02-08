Bruce: Severe weather threat through tonight a a strong line of storms moves in starting by 9pm

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A threat for severe weather is in the forecast going into tonight as a line of storms crosses the area.

Severe weather threat starting at 9pm through 2am. Some storms will have strong damaging winds, some heavy downpours, & a possible isolated tornado or 2. Stay weather aware. I will keep you updated throughout this evening and tonight with any watches/warning affecting your area. pic.twitter.com/77D4J5tu6W — Bruce Katz (@BruceKatzFOX8) February 8, 2023

This evening is when a line of storms will form over western Louisiana and then march into our area. Expect the threat for a few storms embedded in this line to be severe with damaging winds or a tornado. Heavy rains are likely as the line slowly works its way east with a quick 2-3″ of rain a possibility.

After we get past tonight’s severe weather threat, this front will hang up on along the coast. That means cloud cover is likely to linger for a few days heading into the weekend. It will also trend colder and colder. A secondary weather system likely leads to rain early Friday but all weekend parades still look dry to me. It will be cold however, with highs on Saturday likely not getting out of the 40s.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WVUE. All rights reserved.