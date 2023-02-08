BBB Accredited Business
Bruce: Severe weather threat through tonight a a strong line of storms moves in starting by 9pm

Bruce: Strong to severe storms arrive by 9pm(FOX 8)
By Bruce Katz
Published: Feb. 8, 2023 at 3:10 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A threat for severe weather is in the forecast going into tonight as a line of storms crosses the area.

This evening is when a line of storms will form over western Louisiana and then march into our area. Expect the threat for a few storms embedded in this line to be severe with damaging winds or a tornado. Heavy rains are likely as the line slowly works its way east with a quick 2-3″ of rain a possibility.

After we get past tonight’s severe weather threat, this front will hang up on along the coast. That means cloud cover is likely to linger for a few days heading into the weekend. It will also trend colder and colder. A secondary weather system likely leads to rain early Friday but all weekend parades still look dry to me. It will be cold however, with highs on Saturday likely not getting out of the 40s.

