BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Download our Apps

Couple says Starbucks charged them nearly $4,500 for 2 cups of coffee

A couple says Starbucks overcharged them by more than $4,000 for a $10 coffee run. (Source: KOKI, O'DELL FAMILY, CNN)
By Alex Cash
Published: Feb. 7, 2023 at 9:14 PM CST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TULSA, Okla. (KOKI) - A couple in Oklahoma says they were charged more than $4,000 for two cups of coffee at their neighborhood Starbucks.

Jesse and Deedee O’Dell said their tab for two coffees is normally around $10 but this time they were charged $4,456.27 on Jan. 7.

According to Deedee O’Dell, she noticed the charge a couple of days later while she was at the mall with her four children. She happened to use the same card to purchase something in a store and to her surprise, it was declined.

The couple said they discovered that Starbucks had charged a $4,444.44 gratuity on top of their coffee order.

Jesse O’Dell said he contacted the Starbucks district manager regarding the incident and was told that there was an issue with the network.

The couple said that Starbucks sent them two checks equaling the total gratuity amount, but when they tried to deposit the checks into their account they bounced.

“We contacted their {Starbucks] customer service helpline probably 30 to 40 times that day,” Jesse O’Dell said. “We got a call from a representative who said they are sending new checks. But as of today, we still have not received checks.”

According to the couple, they have filed a report with the Tulsa Police Department regarding the incident.

However, in the meantime, their budget has gone away along with having to cancel a family vacation because of the situation.

“We had planned to take a trip but had to cancel and the tickets are non-refundable,” Jesse O’Dell said.

The couple urged everyone to check their receipts but when it comes to visiting Starbucks again, they have their reservations.

“This is something that has caused duress in our family and hopefully others don’t have to go through something like this,” Jesse O’Dell said.

A representative with Starbucks said the company is aware of the situation and attributed the incident to possible human error.

According to the company, the team has been in communication with the couple who should be receiving new checks in the mail.

Copyright 2023 KOKI via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

King Of Cake
VOTE NOW: NOLA Weekend King of Cake Challenge
Kristen Morales, now an Orleans Parish assistant sheriff under Susan Hutson, was dismissed from...
Louisiana Supreme Court upholds firing of current Orleans asst. sheriff by Inspector General
Ads related to the recall drive against New Orleans Mayor Latoya Cantrell began airing on...
ZURIK: Fewer signatures needed to recall New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell
Crime Tracker
Disgruntled customer opens fire, striking 18-year-old female, after being issued refund in New Orleans
Community leaders and residents came together to discuss a final push to recall Mayor Cantrell
Cantrell recall organizers ask city Inspector General to investigate mayor’s mailer

Latest News

This image provided by Dallas County Jail shows Davion Irvin. Dallas police say Irvin, has been...
Texas man jailed in Dallas monkey case says he’d do it again
FILE - President Joe Biden delivers his first State of the Union address to a joint session of...
LIVE: Biden declares in State of Union US is ‘unbowed, unbroken’
President Joe Biden highlights bipartisanship record of wins in State of the Union address.
President Biden to GOP: "No reason with can't work together."
On the eve of the address, McCarthy challenged Biden to come to the negotiating table to slash...
State of the Union: Biden tells GOP to raise debt ceiling
President Biden celebrates the victory over the pandemic and the need for continued vigilance...
President Biden speaks on COVID-19 in State of the Union Address