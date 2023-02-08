NOPD seeks ‘person of interest’ in Lower Ninth Ward homicide

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - New Orleans police are asking the public’s help to identify and locate a “person of interest” in their investigation of a Jan. 25 homicide in the Lower Ninth Ward.

The NOPD did not describe the person pictured as a suspect in the killing of 37-year-old Lazaar Alexis, but said detectives want to interview him because he is believed to have information crucial to their investigation.

Alexis was found Jan. 25 around 4:02 p.m. in the 5300 block of Marais Street, police said. Responding officers said the victim was found suffering from a gunshot wound and not breathing. He was taken for treatment at a hospital, where he died, police said.

Anyone with information on the person is asked to contact NOPD homicide detective Ryan Aucoin at (504) 658-5300 or Crimestoppers at (504) 822-1111.

