Report: Derek Carr given permission to visit Saints

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - There’s a significant development in the Saints search for their next quarterback. According to Ian Rapaport of the NFL Network, the Raiders have given permission to visit the Saints.

According to the report, that visit would be Wednesday and no trade is imminent. A decision on Carr’s future must be made by February 15th, when his salary becomes guaranteed. By possibly trading for Carr, the Saints would avoid other teams getting into the mix for his services. Carr has a no-trade clause in his contract.

Carr has spent his entire career with the Raiders but has a significant connection the Saints organization. Head coach Dennis Allen drafted Carr in 2014 when he was head coach there.

