Storm threat later today into tonight

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A threat for severe weather is in the forecast for late today going into tonight as a line of storms crosses the area.

First up, it’s a warm and humid start to your Wednesday. Patchy dense fog has formed across the area and could lead to some reduction in visibilities as you get your day started. Now most of today’s forecast is a quiet one with a toasty afternoon expected. Highs are likely to hit 80 or above which will set a record for the date.

This evening is when a line of storms will form over western Louisiana and then march into our area. Expect the threat for a few storms embedded in this line to be severe with damaging winds or a tornado. Heavy rains are likely as the line slowly works its way east with a quick 2-3″ of rain a possibility.

After we get past tonight’s severe weather threat, this front will hang up on along the coast. That means cloud cover is likely to linger for a few days heading into the weekend. It will also trend colder and colder. A secondary weather system likely leads to rain early Friday but all weekend parades still look dry to me. It will be cold however, with highs on Saturday likely not getting out of the 40s.

