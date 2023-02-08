BBB Accredited Business
Suspect arrested in connection with fatal shooting at bust stop outside Walmart in Gentilly

By FOX 8 Staff
Published: Feb. 8, 2023 at 5:06 PM CST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A suspect has been arrested in connection with the deadly shooting Tuesday (Feb. 7) at a bus stop outside a Walmart in Gentilly, NOPD announced during a press conference Wednesday (Feb. 8) afternoon.

The suspect was identified as 20-year-old Gregory Woods. He was arrested and booked with one count of second-degree murder. NOPD said Woods was taken into custody without incident.

MORE: Man shot dead at bus stop outside New Orleans Walmart, suspect fled

Woods is accused of an incident in the 4300 block of Chef Menteur Highway on Feb. 7. Police responded to a shooting around 11:25 p.m. Upon arrival, officers discovered an unresponsive adult male near a bus stop suffering from gunshot wounds.

The victim was declared deceased at the scene.

After further investigation, NOPD identified Woods as the suspect in this incident. Woods was arrested at a residence in New Orleans East.

Anyone with additional information on this incident is urged to contact Crimestoppers.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

