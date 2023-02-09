22-year-old victim identified, suspect arrested in Gentilly bus stop murder near Walmart

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A suspect has been arrested in connection with a deadly shooting Tuesday (Feb. 7) at a bus stop outside a Walmart in Gentilly, NOPD announced during a press conference Wednesday afternoon.

The suspect was identified as 20-year-old Gregory Woods. He was arrested and booked with one count of second-degree murder. NOPD said Woods was taken into custody without incident.

20-year-old Gregory Woods was booked into Orleans Parish prison in connection with the killing of a man at a bus stop outside of the Gentilly Walmart. (OPSO)

Woods is accused of killing a man as a bus stop in the 4300 block of Chef Menteur Highway on Feb. 7. Police responded to a shooting around 11:25 p.m. Upon arrival, officers discovered an unresponsive adult male near a bus stop suffering from gunshot wounds.

The victim, identified as 22-year-old Henry Johnson, was pronounced dead at the scene.

After further investigation, NOPD identified Woods as the suspect in this incident. Woods was arrested at a residence in New Orleans East.

Anyone with additional information on this incident is urged to contact Crimestoppers.

