5 reported shot, 2 dead in New Orleans East, police say

Police lights and caution tape.f
Police lights and caution tape.f(FOX 32 Chicago / YouTube / Pixabay)
By FOX 8 Staff
Published: Feb. 8, 2023 at 8:07 PM CST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Five people shot, two dead in New Orleans East, according to police.

Around 6 p.m., police responded to a shooting at Bullard Avenue and Chef Menteur Highway intersection. Upon arrival, police discovered a 3-year-old, an 8-year-old and an adult female suffering from gunshot wounds.

They were taken to a local hospital for treatment.

The two other victims at the scene, a male and a female, were pronounced dead at the scene.

Investigation is ongoing. No additional information is currently available.

