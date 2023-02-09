BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Download our Apps

Bruce: Clouds and chilly temps for weekend parades-A spotty light shower Saturday-Not a washout

Bruce: A chilly parade weekend; few light showers Saturday with cold temps
Bruce: A chilly parade weekend; few light showers Saturday with cold temps(FOX 8)
By Bruce Katz
Published: Feb. 9, 2023 at 3:18 PM CST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) -A likely tornado Wednesday evening caused severe damage in parts of Tangipahoa Parish and the same system brought heavy rain and storms through the overnight prompting severe watches and warnings. The 24 hour rain total of 1.95″ set a new record for February 8th at Louis Armstrong New Orleans International Airport. Unfortunately the system will not push through cleanly with upper winds remaining west to southwest there is potential for some rain particularly along the coast through the day. Clouds will stick around , but again some locations more south and east will see much less sun so expect a temperature gradient with higher temps in the areas that get some, sun. Clouds will also contribute to a low temperature spread.

Highs will top out in the middle 60s with lows only falling into the middle 50s. Few coastal showers Friday a few stray showers Saturday. It will not be a washout but high temps will struggle to hit 50°. Grab the coats for the parade routes.. Sunday some sun returns with highs in the upper 50s

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

King Of Cake
VOTE NOW: NOLA Weekend King of Cake Challenge
"Multiple" people were shot Thursday morning (Feb. 9) in the 1100 block of Curtis Street in...
Family of 4 killed in apparent murder-suicide on West Bank of New Orleans
Ads related to the recall drive against New Orleans Mayor Latoya Cantrell began airing on...
ZURIK: Fewer signatures needed to recall New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell
Crime Tracker
Disgruntled customer opens fire, striking 18-year-old female, after being issued refund in New Orleans
Newly obtained emails show New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell may have crossed an ethical line...
Zurik: Mayor Cantrell allowed family members to use city-owned Upper Pontalba apartment, emails show

Latest News

David Jones gives an update in Tangipahoa Parish on the damage done by the tornado
EF-2 tornado damages buildings, homes in Tangipahoa
Clouds and showers remain in the forecast as upper winds remain west to southwesterly across...
Nicondra: Clouds and showers linger along the coast
Viewing aftermath of storm damage in Village of Tangipahoa
Viewing aftermath of storm damage in Village of Tangipahoa
Suspected Tornado damage to several homes in Tangipahoa
Suspected Tornado damage to several homes in Tangipahoa