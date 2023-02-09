Bruce: Clouds and chilly temps for weekend parades-A spotty light shower Saturday-Not a washout

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) -A likely tornado Wednesday evening caused severe damage in parts of Tangipahoa Parish and the same system brought heavy rain and storms through the overnight prompting severe watches and warnings. The 24 hour rain total of 1.95″ set a new record for February 8th at Louis Armstrong New Orleans International Airport. Unfortunately the system will not push through cleanly with upper winds remaining west to southwest there is potential for some rain particularly along the coast through the day. Clouds will stick around , but again some locations more south and east will see much less sun so expect a temperature gradient with higher temps in the areas that get some, sun. Clouds will also contribute to a low temperature spread.

Bruce: Parade weekend will be chilly with no washout despite a few spotty light showers Saturday. It will be cold with highs struggling to hit 50°. Grab the coats as we will see some breezy conditions. pic.twitter.com/XSFl0fygu1 — Bruce Katz (@BruceKatzFOX8) February 9, 2023

Highs will top out in the middle 60s with lows only falling into the middle 50s. Few coastal showers Friday a few stray showers Saturday. It will not be a washout but high temps will struggle to hit 50°. Grab the coats for the parade routes.. Sunday some sun returns with highs in the upper 50s

