Cantrell recap flyer cost taxpayers about $15k more than originally reported

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Fox 8 is learning more about the cost of a “2022 Recap” flyer, featuring Mayor LaToya Cantrell’s name and image, which legal experts said is in violation of state law.

Originally, the city confirmed to Fox 8 that it cost taxpayers around $50,000 to create and send out the flyer, highlighting Mayor Cantrell and her administration’s accomplishments in the areas of public safety, infrastructure and the economy in 2022.

But records obtained by Fox 8 show the total cost associated with the flyer comes in just under $65,000.

Louisiana state law prohibits public funds from being used to “advertise” the name of a public official. Two different opinions from the Louisiana State Attorney General’s office said “advertisements” include informational and factual publications.

Fox 8 legal analyst Joe Raspanti said the flyer is a clear violation of state law.

“It is illegal. It breaks a couple of statutes which basically says when you’re using taxpayer money, you can’t put your face or your name on it,” Raspanti said. “Her name and her face is what’s screams illegality to me. You’re not supposed to self-promote on the taxpayers’ dime and she’s all over this and her name’s all over this.”

When Fox 8 attempted to get a comment from Mayor Cantrell on the flyer during her Mardi Gras press briefing, she declined.

“No, this is Mardi Gras, I’ll talk to you about that later, no problem,” Cantrell said. “But as it relates to Mardi Gras briefing, I have this unified command that has nothing to do with the flyer, let’s deal with that.”

According to the city, the pamphlet was sent out to around 106,000 addresses in New Orleans in late January.

“I don’t even think cost was a consideration. This was something that was put together rather quickly, as publicity to counteract the deadline for the recall petition,” said Rafael Goyeneche, President of the Metropolitan Crime Commission. “Sometimes if it walks like a duck, it’s a duck.”

Attempts to gain clarification from a Cantrell spokesperson on the price difference, and to request an interview with Mayor Cantrell or a spokesperson as the mayor promised during Thursday’s press conference, went unanswered.

