Founder of NBC Bank, Ashton Ryan, found guilty of bank fraud charges
By FOX 8 Staff
Published: Feb. 9, 2023 at 4:41 PM CST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The founder of First NBC Bank, Ashton Ryan, is found guilty of all 46 counts of bank fraud charges.

Prosecutors say Ryan repeatedly approved loans for borrowers that he knew couldn’t pay back their debts.

Prosecutors say Ryan disguised the financial status of troubled loans and concealed the bank’s financial condition from its board, auditors and examiners.

His co-defendant, Fred Beebe was found not guilty on seven counts.

