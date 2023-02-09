Locally Tuned: Alfred Banks breaks expectations of traditional New Orleans rap

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Alfred Banks carries himself as an underdog, scrappy, and determined he’s hoping to break the mold of what many expect out of a New Orleans rapper.

“What I do is different, I just have content in my music and I’m very proud of that,” Banks said.

His imaginative lyrics delivered with a beat that’s familiar, yet novel captures a crowd, and his authenticity is clearly connected to his roots in the city.

“I’m born and bred in this bad boy and I think it’s just time for the other side of the coin to be talked about,” Banks said.

He knows the flak rappers sometimes get, but while the streets have informed his craft, his music pushes past expectations.

“I’m proud of being that kind of alternative,” Banks said. “I grew up Uptown. I was in the hood, but I wasn’t a part of the madness. Even when my family, immediate family members were, cousins and uncles, and the whole thing. I kind of see it from a different view. I see it from I was amongst it but I just didn’t participate so I can kind of give you both sides of it.”

Banks started his rapping career in 2009, taking a leap many attempt, but don’t often accomplish, however, he found a springboard for success through the city and its multitude of musicians.

“It’s like it’s like a talent incubator, right, so what I’ve learned in the last two years is collaboration is everything,” Banks said.

His collaborations have brought him on tour with Grammy-nominated Tank and the Bangas, to Germany for a Volkswagen commercial, and across the continent visiting dozens of cities coast to coast.

Last month he was invited to perform at the X Games in Aspen with saxophonist Albert Allenback. Together, the duo is known as Sax Kix Ave.

“[People] come up to us after a gig and say, ‘Man, we have never been entertained like that before.’ Because the bars are crazy, the beats are insane, Albert’s musicianship is nuts, my impromptu energy is crazy and the jokes are hilarious,” Banks said.

After 13 years of rapping, Banks achieved a milestone for any New Orleans artist, performing on stage at Jazz Fest with The Soul Rebels.

“It was a dream come true. I’ve never done it before, and they brought me out. Man, I got to rock that big crowd and I was like I did it I am officially a New Orleans Artist, that was a blessing,” Banks said.

Now he’s set to return to Jazz Fest this year with one of his biggest collaborations, glbl wrmng, a collective of artists, creatives, producers, and more founded by fellow rappers Pell and Nate Cameron.

“They wanted to start a situation that kind of was, again, another incubator for talent for alternative kids because I think in hip Hop and Urban Music here there’s like a specific type of energy that people assume when they think of rap, right, and so we’re kind of like the anti that,” Banks said.

Banks thinks that’s the sound the city needs right now, built on tradition that isn’t forgotten, just evolved.

“A lot of the old guard of New Orleans is being exposed to a new generation of emcees and singers and producers and DJs and artists who are doing something that they didn’t even think was possible coming out of New Orleans and we’re being pretty damn successful while doing it,” Banks said.

It’s why he’s determined to continue creating and sharing an alternative he hopes keeps New Orleans music overachieving.

“It shows people that the city is such a cornucopia of music and music styles that you can do all kinds of things and all kinds of things come out of this gumbo pot, man, and I’m just blessed to be one of those kind of alternative choices,” Banks said.

Banks has an album coming out soon as well as a collaboration with Allenback as part of Sax Kix Ave. You can find him on social media under Alfred Banks or UnderdogCentral.

He’s set to play at The Getaway Music Festival in March at The Drifter and Jazz Fest with glbl wrmng in April.

