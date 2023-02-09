BBB Accredited Business
Losing streak continues for LSU

LSU head coach Matt McMahon
LSU head coach Matt McMahon(Josh Auzenne | WAFB)
By WAFB Staff
Published: Feb. 8, 2023 at 10:15 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
STARKVILLE, Miss. (WAFB) - The losing streak continued for head coach Matt McMahon and the LSU men’s basketball team on Wednesday, Feb. 8, in Starkville, Miss.

The Tigers (12-12, 1-10 SEC) fell 64-53 to the Bulldogs (16-8, 4-7 SEC), suffering their 11th-straight loss.

KJ Williams led LSU with 11 points and five rebounds. Derek Fountain and Adam Miller each added 10 points.

The Tigers shot 43% from the field while the Bulldogs sank 52% of their shots.

LSU returns home to face Texas A&M on Saturday, Feb. 11. Tipoff is scheduled for 7:30 p.m.

