BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Download our Apps

Multiple people fatally shot near West Jefferson Medical Center, JPSO says

By FOX 8 Staff
Published: Feb. 9, 2023 at 9:21 AM CST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HARVEY, La. (WVUE) - Multiple people were fatally shot near the West Jefferson Medical Center in Harvey Thursday morning (Feb. 9), according to the Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office.

Details were limited as of JPSO’s initial release at 9 a.m.

Officials did not say how many victims there were, only saying that deputies were working a shooting with “multiple victims” inside a home in the 1100 block of Curtis Street.

"Multiple" people were shot Thursday morning (Feb. 9) in the 1100 block of Curtis Street in...
"Multiple" people were shot Thursday morning (Feb. 9) in the 1100 block of Curtis Street in Harvey, according to the Jefferson Parish Sheriff's Office.(WVUE)

"Multiple" people shot and killed on the West Bank, a few blocks from West Jefferson Medical Center, according to the sheriff's office: https://bit.ly/3jDkoKo

Posted by WVUE FOX 8 on Thursday, February 9, 2023

Fox 8 has a crew en route and additional information is expected to be released soon.

CRIME TRACKER

5 reported shot, 2 dead in New Orleans East, police say

‘Battling for New Orleans’: New Orleans looks to Baltimore for answers

Lack of manpower slowing down process of bringing juvenile suspects to justice, Orleans Parish DA’s office says

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

King Of Cake
VOTE NOW: NOLA Weekend King of Cake Challenge
Ads related to the recall drive against New Orleans Mayor Latoya Cantrell began airing on...
ZURIK: Fewer signatures needed to recall New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell
Crime Tracker
Disgruntled customer opens fire, striking 18-year-old female, after being issued refund in New Orleans
One man was killed outside of the Walmart on Chef Menteur Highway in Gentilly on Tues., Feb. 7,...
Man shot dead at bus stop outside New Orleans Walmart, suspect fled
Community leaders and residents came together to discuss a final push to recall Mayor Cantrell
Cantrell recall organizers ask city Inspector General to investigate mayor’s mailer

Latest News

Two people were killed and another three were injured, including two children, in a shooting at...
At least 5 shot, 2 fatally, in New Orleans East, police say
Man shot dead at bus stop near Gentilly Walmart
Suspect arrested in connection with fatal shooting at bus stop outside Walmart in Gentilly
La. Treasurer John Schroder
La. State Treasurer John Schroder joins race for governor
Multiple people fatally shot in Harvey
Multiple people fatally shot in Harvey