Multiple people fatally shot near West Jefferson Medical Center, JPSO says

HARVEY, La. (WVUE) - Multiple people were fatally shot near the West Jefferson Medical Center in Harvey Thursday morning (Feb. 9), according to the Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office.

Details were limited as of JPSO’s initial release at 9 a.m.

Officials did not say how many victims there were, only saying that deputies were working a shooting with “multiple victims” inside a home in the 1100 block of Curtis Street.

"Multiple" people were shot Thursday morning (Feb. 9) in the 1100 block of Curtis Street in Harvey, according to the Jefferson Parish Sheriff's Office. (WVUE)

Fox 8 has a crew en route and additional information is expected to be released soon.

