Nicondra: Clouds and showers linger along the coast

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A likely tornado Wednesday evening caused severe damage in parts of Tangipahoa Parish and the same system brought heavy rain and storms through the overnight prompting severe watches and warnings. The 24 hour rain total of 1.95″ set a new record for February 8th at Louis Armstrong New Orleans International Airport. We will continue to have rain along the coast and a few areas may continue to see flashes of lighting as the steering system moves off to the northeast and the front stalls along the coast. Unfortunately the system will not push through cleanly with upper winds remaining west to southwest there is potential for some rain particularly along the coast through the day. Clouds should clear from west to east, but again some locations more south and east will see much less sun so expect a temperature gradient with higher temps in the areas that get full sun. Clouds will also contribute to a low temperature spread. Highs will top out in the middle 60s with lows only falling into the middle 50s. Showers are likely to linger into Friday with a deeper trough finally pushing through Saturday morning to clear things out.

