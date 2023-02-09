Pelicans shipping Devonte Graham, 4 picks to Spurs for veteran Josh Richardson

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The New Orleans Pelicans have agreed to a trade with the San Antonio Spurs.

The Pelicans will send Devonte Graham and four second-round picks in exchange for veteran guard Josh Richardson.

#Pelicans making a trade. Devonte' Graham is headed to the Spurs. https://t.co/Cha8Ry6Kvo — Garland Gillen (@garlandgillen) February 9, 2023

The move will give the Pelicans a bigger option at 6′2″ and 200 pounds on the wing.

San Antonio Spurs guard Josh Richardson (7) drives to the basket past Los Angeles Clippers center Ivica Zubac (40) during the first half of an NBA basketball game in San Antonio, Friday, Jan. 20, 2023. (AP Photo/Eric Gay) (Eric Gay | AP)

Richardson, who came off the bench in 42 appearances this season, is averaging 11.5 points, 3.3 assists, and 2.8 rebounds. From the three-point line, Richardson is shooting 35.7%.

Graham, at 6′1″ and 195 pounds, was averaging 5.3 points, 2.2 assists, and 1.4 rebounds per game.

New Orleans Pelicans guard Devonte' Graham (4) in the second half of an NBA basketball game Tuesday, Jan. 31, 2023, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski) (David Zalubowski | AP)

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WVUE. All rights reserved.