Pelicans shipping Devonte Graham, 4 picks to Spurs for veteran Josh Richardson

Josh Richardson (left) and Devonte Graham (right)
Josh Richardson (left) and Devonte Graham (right)(AP)
By FOX 8 Staff
Published: Feb. 9, 2023 at 2:02 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The New Orleans Pelicans have agreed to a trade with the San Antonio Spurs.

The Pelicans will send Devonte Graham and four second-round picks in exchange for veteran guard Josh Richardson.

The move will give the Pelicans a bigger option at 6′2″ and 200 pounds on the wing.

San Antonio Spurs guard Josh Richardson (7) drives to the basket past Los Angeles Clippers...
San Antonio Spurs guard Josh Richardson (7) drives to the basket past Los Angeles Clippers center Ivica Zubac (40) during the first half of an NBA basketball game in San Antonio, Friday, Jan. 20, 2023. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)(Eric Gay | AP)

Richardson, who came off the bench in 42 appearances this season, is averaging 11.5 points, 3.3 assists, and 2.8 rebounds. From the three-point line, Richardson is shooting 35.7%.

Graham, at 6′1″ and 195 pounds, was averaging 5.3 points, 2.2 assists, and 1.4 rebounds per game.

New Orleans Pelicans guard Devonte' Graham (4) in the second half of an NBA basketball game...
New Orleans Pelicans guard Devonte' Graham (4) in the second half of an NBA basketball game Tuesday, Jan. 31, 2023, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)(David Zalubowski | AP)

