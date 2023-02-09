Pelicans shipping Devonte Graham, 4 picks to Spurs for veteran Josh Richardson
Published: Feb. 9, 2023 at 2:02 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The New Orleans Pelicans have agreed to a trade with the San Antonio Spurs.
The Pelicans will send Devonte Graham and four second-round picks in exchange for veteran guard Josh Richardson.
The move will give the Pelicans a bigger option at 6′2″ and 200 pounds on the wing.
Richardson, who came off the bench in 42 appearances this season, is averaging 11.5 points, 3.3 assists, and 2.8 rebounds. From the three-point line, Richardson is shooting 35.7%.
Graham, at 6′1″ and 195 pounds, was averaging 5.3 points, 2.2 assists, and 1.4 rebounds per game.
