Pursuit of stolen vehicle from Jefferson Parish causes North Shore school lockdown

SLIDELL, La. (WVUE) - The campus of Pope John Paul II Catholic High School in Slidell was placed on lockdown Thursday (Feb. 9) morning after a stolen vehicle from Jefferson Parish entered the parking lot.

Two women jumped out of the stolen vehicle and into the back of a pickup truck in an attempt to evade police, detectives say.

Both women were arrested.

Slidell police say the stolen vehicle was spotted on Gause Boulevard and I-10 and that they began canvassing the area of Natchez Drive. Detectives say that they saw someone get out of the vehicle in the Walmart parking lot. Police say they followed the vehicle as it then slowly rolled into the parking lot of the school.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WVUE. All rights reserved.