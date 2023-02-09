BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Download our Apps

Pursuit of stolen vehicle from Jefferson Parish causes North Shore school lockdown

Two women jumped out of the stolen vehicle and into the back of a pickup truck in an attempt to...
Two women jumped out of the stolen vehicle and into the back of a pickup truck in an attempt to evade police, detectives say. Both women were arrested.(Slidell PD)
By Jesse Brooks
Published: Feb. 9, 2023 at 11:54 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SLIDELL, La. (WVUE) - The campus of Pope John Paul II Catholic High School in Slidell was placed on lockdown Thursday (Feb. 9) morning after a stolen vehicle from Jefferson Parish entered the parking lot.

Two women jumped out of the stolen vehicle and into the back of a pickup truck in an attempt to evade police, detectives say.

Both women were arrested.

Slidell police say the stolen vehicle was spotted on Gause Boulevard and I-10 and that they began canvassing the area of Natchez Drive. Detectives say that they saw someone get out of the vehicle in the Walmart parking lot. Police say they followed the vehicle as it then slowly rolled into the parking lot of the school.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

King Of Cake
VOTE NOW: NOLA Weekend King of Cake Challenge
Ads related to the recall drive against New Orleans Mayor Latoya Cantrell began airing on...
ZURIK: Fewer signatures needed to recall New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell
Crime Tracker
Disgruntled customer opens fire, striking 18-year-old female, after being issued refund in New Orleans
One man was killed outside of the Walmart on Chef Menteur Highway in Gentilly on Tues., Feb. 7,...
Man shot dead at bus stop outside New Orleans Walmart, suspect fled
Newly obtained emails show New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell may have crossed an ethical line...
Zurik: Mayor Cantrell allowed family members to use city-owned Upper Pontalba apartment, emails show

Latest News

La. Sen. Katrina Jackson, D-Monroe
La. Sen. Katrina Jackson sued for allegedly violating First Amendment rights
"Multiple" people were shot Thursday morning (Feb. 9) in the 1100 block of Curtis Street in...
Family of 4 killed in apparent murder-suicide on West Bank of New Orleans
Man shot dead at bus stop near Gentilly Walmart
22-year-old victim identified, suspect arrested in Gentilly bus stop murder near Walmart
It was a startling night for neighbors in the Village of Tangipahoa.
Woman rescued after being trapped in home with dog after ‘likely’ tornado